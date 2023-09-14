Northwood Esports wins another championship

By George Castle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University’s Esports team has brought home another championship.

The university said its Varsity Smash team won the 2023 Collegiate Smash Riptide Championship. It beat the University of Cincinnati, University of Akron, Purdue University, Oakland University, Notre Dame, and Lawrence Tech to advance to the grand finals. In the finals, Northwood’s team defeated Michigan State University 2-0.

The Smash team is made up of six members, including two from mid-Michigan. Jackson Wallace graduated from Midland High School and Seth Reed graduated from Bay City Western High School.

“This was a great way to set the tone for the year,” Coach Cody Elsen said. “The players really worked hard for this, and I am so thrilled that they took home the championship.”

Riptide is an Esports tournament that was held Sept. 8 through 10 at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.

Northwood’s Esports team has won several national championships and a few world championships.

