Quiet tonight, beautiful finish to the workweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun mixed in with occasional fair weather clouds, and very pleasant temperatures!

Although we didn’t have a ton to worry about yesterday, it’s nice to be able to put any rain chances in the back of our mind completely and just enjoy the day. If you don’t have a chance to be outside or enjoy the fresh air today, don’t worry. You still have a beautiful day ahead tomorrow!

This Evening & Overnight

Outdoor plans this evening will be full go! If you’re headed to the Loons game in Midland, you should have a beautiful night for baseball. High school sports? After school activities? Just a walk? Anything goes tonight!

Sunset time is roughly 7:48 PM, if you’re planning around that.

Temperatures this afternoon are in the middle to upper 60s, and we’ll gradually drop off into the 40s by late tonight. There may be a few areas that drop into the 30s, with the best chance being in our northwesterly zones around Roscommon and Clare counties.

Lows tonight won't be quite as chilly as last night for some. (WNEM)

No frost advisories are issued as of this moment, but some patchy areas are possible in those same regions. Some patchy fog may once again be possible, too. Winds will be calm to light and variable.

Friday

Expect a beautiful finish to the work and school week, with mostly sunny skies expected through the day. Any Friday night plans outdoors should have a picture perfect night, and Friday Night Football should have no issues!

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the lower to middle 70s. (WNEM)

Highs Friday will be a bit warmer than today as winds turn southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour. We expect most areas to land in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Dry weather will last into Friday night with mostly clear skies initially, before more clouds start rolling in by Saturday morning. Overnight lows Friday night will be warmer in the upper 40s and low 50s.

