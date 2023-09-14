Saginaw Co. dealing with abundance of mosquitoes

By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Many in mid-Michigan are complaining about the abundance of mosquitoes after a wet summer.

For about a month now, the Saginaw Mosquito Abatement Commission has been working to bring mosquito numbers down, especially since the discovery of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, was found in Jonesfield Township.

The disease does not always show symptoms if a person has it, but when it does, those symptoms are usually flu-like in appearance. The disease can be especially dangerous to horses as well.

“If you live in certain areas in this county, it goes from zero to, you know, just very difficult to even stand,” said Bill Stanuszek, director of the Saginaw County Abatement Commission. “You want to protect yourself because it’s not just the bites that you’re going to get, the scratching, but it’s also the potential diseases they carry too and you want to make sure you protect yourself.”

There are plans to finish up the southeastern part of Saginaw County on Thursday night, Sept. 14.

The commission hopes to start Saginaw County’s southwestern area on Friday in Bridgeport and Spaulding.

8-year-old killed in house fire
