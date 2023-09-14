Street closures in Midland for Torch Run

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is just one of many law enforcement agencies in the state taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a large, grassroots fundraising effort for Special Olympics. Michigan law enforcement agencies are participating to raise money and bring awareness to athletes who participate in Special Olympics Michigan.

Officers are able to host different fundraising events, help in medal presentations at State Summer and Winter Games, sell merchandise and raffle tickets, participate in a Polar Plunge or a local community run.

To prepare for the run, the city of Midland will be closing down several streets. The route will start and end at the Midland Miracle Field. Collins Street will be closed to traffic from Rodd to George from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The runners will be escorted along several other streets that will not be closed. It includes Collins Street, Ashman Street, Ann Street, Ellsworth Street and Rodd Street

For walkers, you will follow the route using Collins, Ashman, Indian and Rodd. You will have to walk on the sidewalk and you’ll be escorted by Midland police officers, too.

Other towns and cities in mid-Michigan are taking part on Thursday as well.

In Alma, the run starts at Luce and Superior on the west side of town at 4:30 p.m. Mt. Pleasant runners will start at the Special Olympics Michigan Office and end at O’Kelly’s. Registration starts at 1:40 p.m.

Go to Special Olympics Michigan’s website for more information.

