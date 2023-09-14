Street closures in Midland for Torch Run

The two main goals of the Law Enforcement Torch Run are to raise funds and create awareness for...
The two main goals of the Law Enforcement Torch Run are to raise funds and create awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Michigan.(City of Midland)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is just one of many law enforcement agencies in the state taking part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a large, grassroots fundraising effort for Special Olympics. Michigan law enforcement agencies are participating to raise money and bring awareness to athletes who participate in Special Olympics Michigan.

Officers are able to host different fundraising events, help in medal presentations at State Summer and Winter Games, sell merchandise and raffle tickets, participate in a Polar Plunge or a local community run.

To prepare for the run, the city of Midland will be closing down several streets. The route will start and end at the Midland Miracle Field. Collins Street will be closed to traffic from Rodd to George from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The runners will be escorted along several other streets that will not be closed. It includes Collins Street, Ashman Street, Ann Street, Ellsworth Street and Rodd Street

For walkers, you will follow the route using Collins, Ashman, Indian and Rodd. You will have to walk on the sidewalk and you’ll be escorted by Midland police officers, too.

Other towns and cities in mid-Michigan are taking part on Thursday as well.

In Alma, the run starts at Luce and Superior on the west side of town at 4:30 p.m. Mt. Pleasant runners will start at the Special Olympics Michigan Office and end at O’Kelly’s. Registration starts at 1:40 p.m.

Go to Special Olympics Michigan’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
8-year-old killed in house fire
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a...
Ford: Most generous offer in 80 years to UAW
Family First Credit Union
Saginaw police investigating a robbery
The Pixie, a beloved Mt. Pleasant restaurant, is celebrating 75 years by launching a franchise.
Beloved Mt. Pleasant staple celebrates 75th anniversary by launching franchise

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, Sept. 14
Hope the week has been kind to you so far. We have compiled a list of our biggest stories for...
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the launch of the Address Confidentiality Program.
New Michigan initiative protects the abused
Flint City Council members will discuss unresolved agenda resolutions in a special meeting.
Flint City Council to cover unfinished business in special meeting