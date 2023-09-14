Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good Thursday morning, Mid-Michigan! Hope the week has been kind to you so far. We have compiled a list of our biggest stories for the day.

1. Tonight at 11:59 p.m., contracts between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Big Three expire. If a deal is not reached, the union plans to call for a select group of locals to begin striking at 10 p.m. Other chapters will stay on the job until union representatives tell them to walk out. For more, check our UAW/Big Three coverage.

2. A special Flint City Council meeting is tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers to resolve unfinished business. Members will go over resolutions not covered during its regular meeting. It includes providing funds for the Shelter of Flint and fixing lead-based paint in 13 homes.

3. Staying in Flint, enjoy a night of food and fun. Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) Flint employees will be grilling for a great cause. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight at BD’s Mongolian Grill. All proceeds support the Pink True Walkers MTA Breast Cancer Fun-raiser.

Come join us for dinner tomorrow night. Save yourself cooking and cleaning, let us do that for you while helping a great... Posted by MTA - Flint MI on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

4. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting at least two scam attempts on Midland residents. The calls supposedly came from the sheriff or his detectives, according to residents who got the call. This is a reminder, law enforcement will never ask for payment information or for you to buy gift cards for any reason.

Within the past half hour, the Sheriff's Office has recieved two inquiries from citizens saying that Sheriff Greene and... Posted by Midland County Sheriff's Office - Michigan on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

5. The 44th annual Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Festival begins in Roscommon. Check out food and shopping at noon. Family night starts at 4 p.m. There’s free hot dogs, firefighting lessons and hands-on experience. Check out the official schedule.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.