Davison man charged for threatening UAW President, prosecutor says

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison man has been charged in relation to threats he made to the United Auto Workers (UAW) President, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

According to Leyton, based on the investigative report from Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, 31-year-old Zachary White sent a series of threatening text messages to UAW President Shawn Fain on Sept. 13 at 3:15 a.m.

Zachary White (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

“I am not going to second guess Mr. White’s intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats,” Leyton said. “Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law.”

White has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony, and false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, which is a four-year felony.

“I want to commend Sheriff Swanson and his team for their immediate attention to this matter and for their thorough investigation in coordination with the security services of the UAW,” Leyton said.

White was arraigned on the charges in the 67th District Court in Flint.

