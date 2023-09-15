Detroit Auto Show highlights newest electric vehicle technology

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Major automakers are giving drivers a glimpse into the future at the North American International Auto Show in Michigan’s Motor City.

Among the dozens of new vehicles models displayed on the showroom, many of them are fully electric and hybrid vehicles. Interactive displays by General Motors, Ford, Stellantis are stirring up a buzz about EVs, with all three manufacturers taking steps toward a greener future.

“By the end of 2025, the entire Jeep brand lineup here in North America will be electrified,” said Jeep Senior Vice President Jim Morrison, during the unveiling of the all-electric Jeep Rubicon.

A similar benchmark was set for General Motors by Global Cadillac Vice President John Roth, after introducing the Cadillac CT5, which will see an electric counterpart in the near future.

“What we’ve told everybody is, we’re working to be an all-electric offering by the end of the decade,” Roth said.

Often called the nation’s automotive capitol, Michigan is taking the lead in EV production, with facilities popping up statewide, including the Ultium Cells battery plant in Delta Township, scheduled to open doors in 2025. The plant will support the production of electric vehicles like the GMC Acadia.

“Whenever you put investment into a manufacturing facility, put a new vehicle in there it creates many, many jobs around the infrastructure, supply chain,” said GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred.

The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning hit dealerships in 2022, part of an industry-wide effort to go green for the good of consumers, and the environment.

“It has been growing. We’ve been going green for a while,” said International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers member Nicholas Chapital. “We’ve recognized all of the deficiencies that we have with pollution.”

Researchers at Michigan State University’s mobility program are using their skills to improve electrical vehicles, by increasing their efficiency.

“By helping to design and build new types of batteries that are going to have more range, have more power,” said MSU Mobility Director Judd Herzer.

Both the university and its manufacturing partners hoping to drive the industry forward for a more electrified Michigan.

