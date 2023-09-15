Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 21-year-old Saginaw man shot, killed
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
Community supports family who lost son in house fire
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored
UAW Local 598
‘Stand up strike’ could leave some UAW workers on the job without contract

Latest News

Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities
8-year-old Cullen Chevalier died in a house fire in Bay City on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering
A community is rallying around a Bay City family who lost their 8-year-old boy in a house fire.
‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering