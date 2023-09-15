Friday, Sept. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! We have a lot of news to go through for the day. If you are getting ready for the day and weekend ahead, here are some stories you should know.

1. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union went on strike at midnight against all three Detroit automakers. The UAW wants companies to offer better wages and benefits. Approximately 146,000 contracts have expired. Striking factories include a GM Assembly Plant in Missouri, a Ford factory in Metro Detroit and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Ohio.

2. Saginaw police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday at 4 p.m. It happened on 13th near Perkins Street on the city’s east side. Jonathan Lamar Vann, 21, was shot and died after driving himself to the hospital. No one has been arrested.

3. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced $5 million for the Genesee Conservation District. The money will contribute towards planting and maintaining trees to provide opportunities for people in urban settings to enjoy

4. JOB FAIR ALERT: Genesee Intermediate School District is offering immediate openings today. Go to Genesee Shiawassee Thumb Michigan Works in Flint. Some positions include teachers, bus drivers, speech and language pathologists and more. It’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5. Celebrate German heritage and culture at Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth. It’s at Heritage Park and you can experience authentic German entertainment and food. It opens at noon today through Sunday.

