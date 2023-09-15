Gorgeous Friday, tracking showers this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re First Alerting you to a beautiful Friday ahead of us! Do anything you can to get outdoors today, we have plenty going on around Mid-Michigan! Temperatures will remain mild this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, take advantage because we are expecting showers to arrive as we head into the weekend -- albeit, they’re mostly on Sunday.

For Friday Night Lights, the Game of the Week is Frankenmuth at Birch Run. Weather conditions will be perfect in Birch Run this evening, along with all other area games. Click here for more forecasts for games across our area.

Today

The bus stops this morning are still chilly, though patchy fog hasn’t been as prolific as Thursday morning. Overall, you’ll just need a sweater or light jacket as you step out this morning. Afternoon bus stops will be into the lower 70s, right where our expected high temperatures will be as well. We expect to officially reach up to around 72 degrees today with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph and mostly sunny skies. The average high temperature for September 15th is 74 degrees. It really couldn’t be better weather to close out the workweek!

Tonight

Skies remain mostly clear as we begin the overnight hours, though coverage will start increasing in the later portions of the timeframe leading to a partly to mostly cloudy sunrise on Saturday. Lows will fall to around 50 degrees with a light wind at 5 mph or less from the south. No rain is expected overnight as well.

Weekend Outlook

Although showers are in the outlook for this weekend, the majority of this rain will fall on Sunday. Saturday primarily sees mostly cloudy skies, the only chance for showers are a handful that try to pop-up mostly in the evening (essentially after 4 or 5 PM) north of US-10. If you have plans for Saturday, especially any plans near the Tri-Cities or in Flint, you won’t have to worry about rain for the first half of the weekend.

Highs will reach up to around 72 degrees again on Saturday with a southwest wind shifting to the west northwest at a speed of 5 to 15 mph. Lows on Saturday night fall to only 55 degrees due to the increased cloud coverage.

Sunday will have more scattered showers moving through as the low will be move overhead of the Great Lakes. This rain is expected to be light and not provide any issues past some wet roads, but it will make for a good day to stay in, do some laundry and watch football!

Highs will be cooler on Sunday as a result of the rain, they’ll be closer to 67 degrees with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain totals by Sunday evening will total between 0.1″ and 0.25″. A small portion of these totals up north will be obtained on Saturday evening. For a look past the weekend, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

