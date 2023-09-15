Grant applications wanted for veteran homelessness solutions

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) is accepting applications from nonprofits for the Michigan Veteran Homelessness Prevention Grant.

The MVAA said it will be distributing up to 13 grants of $150,000 each in the 2024 fiscal year to Michigan-based nonprofits that help veterans and their families who are at risk of homelessness.

According to the MVAA, the grant is being funded through a one-time allocation of $2 million from the 2024 state budget.

Those applying for the grants must use the money for initiatives that offer immediate relief, sustainable housing, and comprehensive support for veterans in need, the MVAA said.

Some examples of those initiatives could include temporary housing, overnight hotel stays, construction or renovation of affordable housing, or programs encouraging landlords to rent to veterans, MVAA said.

Applicants must submit a letter of intent to apply to be eligible to apply, MVAA said, adding these letters must be submitted to MVAAGrants@michigan.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

The grants must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

For more information on the grant details, visit the MVAA website.

