‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering

By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A community is rallying around a Bay City family who lost their 8-year-old boy in a house fire. The boy’s 5-year-old brother is still in the hospital on the road to recovery.

As TV5 has reported, Barney’s Bar & Grill and Brann’s Steakhouse are two of the businesses collecting donations.

One business is doing what they can to help a family that’s lost so much.

“It’s terrible. You can’t even imagine what the family is going through. It’s so sad,” said Ryan Voss, manager at Brann’s Steakhouse.

The loss of a child: 8-year-old Cullen Chevalier died in a house fire in Bay City on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

His 5-year-old brother Harvey, who was always by Cullen’s side, was hospitalized.

Voss said Cullen and his family were regulars at the steakhouse.

“We’ve known them so long. They’re such a nice family, they’re very loving. So, the fact that we can even try to help them get through this just makes you feel really good,” Voss said.

That’s why Brann’s Steakhouse is collecting items for the family.

“It took a couple loads for the first day and it’s still coming in every day and we will continue to take everything,” he said.

A friend of the family told TV5 off camera that Cullen’s middle name is Jaxon, and it means God has been gracious and shown favor.

Gracious is the word Voss is using to describe customers who have been dropping off donations at the establishment.

“I just want to say thank you. It really does mean so much. The family appreciates it as well,” he said.

Voss said the family has enough clothes now, but they are still hoping for household items. TV5 was also told Harvey is on the road to recovery.

In the meantime, Voss vows to keep doing his part.

“Loss is a terrible thing. We do have a big family, I know the grandma, the daughter - they were just customers, but at Brann’s, we’re all a big family. So they can always come to us. We will always support anyone in need,” Voss said.

Anyone who wants to support the family can make donations through GoFundMe.

