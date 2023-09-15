Loons win Game 2, force a deciding Game 3

By Mark Pearson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Loons were in a must-win situation tonight at DOW Diamond against Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps earned the 5-0 victory on Tuesday night to win Game 1 of a three-game.

In Game 2, the Loons never trailed. Griffin Lockwood-Powell started the scoring with a single to right. That made it 1-0.

Bottom four, tied 1-1 when Damon Keith crushed a solo shot to center field. That made it 2-1.

They’d extend their lead in the bottom of the sixth, Yunior Garcia hit a blooper to center, Alex Freeland scored, that made it 3-1.

Michael Hobbs would close out Fort Wayne in the 9th, as the Loons force a Game 3 after taking Game 2, 3-2.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
Community supports family who lost son in house fire
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
UAW Local 598
‘Stand up strike’ could leave some UAW workers on the job without contract
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed

Latest News

Birch Run Football
Game of the Week preview, week 4: Birch Run Panthers
TV5’s fourth Game of the Week will see rivals Frankenmuth and Birch Run facing off, the...
Game of the Week preview, week 4: Birch Run Panthers
MSU to begin selling alcohol at Spartan Stadium on Saturday
Northwood Esports wins 2023 Smash Riptide Championship
Northwood Esports wins another championship