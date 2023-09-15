Loons win Game 2, force a deciding Game 3

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Loons were in a must-win situation tonight at DOW Diamond against Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps earned the 5-0 victory on Tuesday night to win Game 1 of a three-game.

In Game 2, the Loons never trailed. Griffin Lockwood-Powell started the scoring with a single to right. That made it 1-0.

Bottom four, tied 1-1 when Damon Keith crushed a solo shot to center field. That made it 2-1.

They’d extend their lead in the bottom of the sixth, Yunior Garcia hit a blooper to center, Alex Freeland scored, that made it 3-1.

Michael Hobbs would close out Fort Wayne in the 9th, as the Loons force a Game 3 after taking Game 2, 3-2.

