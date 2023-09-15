Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 21-year-old Saginaw man shot, killed
Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
Community supports family who lost son in house fire
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
UAW Local 598
‘Stand up strike’ could leave some UAW workers on the job without contract

Latest News

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023....
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe’s strict data privacy rules
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
Texas State Senators bow their heads in prayer during the impeachment trial for suspended...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict