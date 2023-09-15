MSU outlines investigation process for RSVM, Title IX investigations

By Justin Kent
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING (WILX) - The investigation into an alleged phone sex conversation between Mel Tucker and a speaker he hired to talk with his football team could involve two different possible investigations.

Laura Rugless said, “The distinction between RVSM and Title IX is a legal one. so under title nine is a federal law, there is regulations which govern what we must do in a complaint process.”

Laura Rugless is the university’s new vice president for civil rights and Title Nine education.

She refused to comment on the current situation against Mel Tucker.

Rugless however said there is a common timeline for any complaint filed against a member of the m-s-u community.

“Our policy sets forth our timelines which of course could be extended for good cause reasons that are beyond the university’s control. and the timelines that are set out are 90 days for the investigation, and then 60 days for the hearing”, said Rugless.

As Mel Tucker awaits a hearing that will decide his future with the Spartan football team, university officials say their focus remains on student safety.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 21-year-old Saginaw man shot, killed
Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored
An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Bay City early Wednesday morning.
Community supports family who lost son in house fire
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
UAW Local 598
‘Stand up strike’ could leave some UAW workers on the job without contract

Latest News

We have a lot of news to go through for the day. If you are getting ready for the day and...
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Friday morning, Sept. 15
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know
UAW Strike
UAW stand up strike begins at three factories
UAW Strike
Local UAW workers not yet called to strike, but ready