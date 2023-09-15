MSU welcomes new acting head coach at varsity letters presentation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State community is warming up to the Spartans’ new acting head coach in a huge way.

Barnett got a standing ovation Wednesday night at the MSU varsity letters presentation evening and got another standing ovation tonight as he entered the building at Reno’s East for his first MSU Coaches Radio Show.

An enthusiastic packed house broke into cheers several times as he spoke and when we interviewed him after the show. They broke into the MSU fight song, and Harlon joined in!

A festive night and a big welcome for the new acting head coach!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.