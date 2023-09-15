New addiction recovery house opens in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A grand opening was held in Saginaw on Friday for a space to help those struggling with addiction.

On Friday, Sept. 15 the Saginaw Odyssey House cut the ribbon on “The Holland House,” a special place for women and women with children to heal, recover, and get treatment for addiction.

One specialist said it provides wrap-around support in a completely sober environment.

“They’re so grateful they have a safe place to come back to. It’s a safe and sober environment with therapists and coaches, other advocates to help support them on their journey to recovery,” said LLMSW Outpatient Therapist Blayne Adams.

The house is located on E. Holland Avenue.

