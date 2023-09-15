Pleasant Friday Continues, a few showers with clouds this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The ongoing pleasant weather remains in the forecast for the rest of the afternoon and into this evening! Temperatures holding in the lower 70s is expected through about 6pm or so, slowly falling the 60s and later the 50s late this evening and tonight. This should make for excellent conditions for any outdoor chores or activities planned for your Friday evening!

For Friday Night Lights, the Game of the Week is Frankenmuth at Birch Run. Weather conditions will be perfect in Birch Run this evening, along with all other area games. Click here for more forecasts for games across our area.

As we head into the overnight hours temperatures will fall into the middle-upper 40s and lower 50s making it a tad warmer tonight than previous nights, though these lows are still a few degrees below normal. Clear skies will remain in place for the beginning of the overnight period, gradually becoming slightly cloudier by early Sunday morning.

Starting out Saturday conditions will be dry, with slowly increasing clouds through the morning, likely leading to a mostly cloudy sky by early afternoon. Temperatures will make a climb into the lower 70s during the afternoon, but the increasing cloud cover will prevent them from getting any higher. Dry conditions are likely to remain for the majority of the daytime as we have a rather dry airmass in place over Mid-Michigan. During the later afternoon, and more-so during the evening, rain showers will attempt to move into Mid-Michigan. These showers will initially be stunted by the dry airmass, meaning little shower activity will actually be felt at the ground until the evening. Off and on lighter showers will then be possible for the evening and overnight period. Accumulations will be light.

A few of the showers will linger into Sunday, especially during the morning and mid-day hours. Some isolated thunder may even become possible with the strongest showers on Sunday. Clouds will also linger Sunday making for a cooler, far more fall-like day.

