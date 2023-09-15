Police: 21-year-old Saginaw man shot, killed

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, Sept. 14 about 4:14 p.m., the Saginaw Police Department was dispatched to a local hospital on reports of a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, said Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow.

Gerow said the man, identified as Jonathan Lamar Vann of Saginaw, had been shot in the torso and had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Medical staff performed life-saving measures, but Vann succumbed to his injuries and died, Gerow said.

Gerow said police determined the shooting took place in the 600 block of S. 13th Street near Perkins Street, and officers responded to the scene to investigate and interview witnesses.

There have not yet been any arrests made, Gerow said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact Gerow at 989-759-1251 or contact Det. David Wheaton at 989-759-1465.

