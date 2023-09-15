Police warn Midland residents about phone scam

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to Midland police, several people called the department on Friday, Sept. 15 claiming they had been contacted by a Midland officer saying police had a warrant for their arrest.

The department said these calls are not coming from the Midland Police Department, and they advise anyone who receives a call like this to hang up and disregard the call.

If you want to verify any information, contact the Midland Police Department at 989-631-5716.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.