UAW stand up strike begins at three factories

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - UAW workers from three factories began to strike as of 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

UAW President Shawn Fain called the following to strike at midnight:

UAW Local 2250 at GM Wentzville Assembly in Missouri

UAW Local 12 at Stellantis Toledo Assembly in Ohio

UAW Local 900 at Ford Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Michigan.

Only the final assembly and paint workers were called to strike at the Ford plant.

