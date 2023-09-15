UAW stand up strike begins at three factories

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - UAW workers from three factories began to strike as of 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

UAW President Shawn Fain called the following to strike at midnight:

  • UAW Local 2250 at GM Wentzville Assembly in Missouri
  • UAW Local 12 at Stellantis Toledo Assembly in Ohio
  • UAW Local 900 at Ford Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Michigan.

Only the final assembly and paint workers were called to strike at the Ford plant.

