UAW stand up strike begins at three factories
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - UAW workers from three factories began to strike as of 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.
UAW President Shawn Fain called the following to strike at midnight:
- UAW Local 2250 at GM Wentzville Assembly in Missouri
- UAW Local 12 at Stellantis Toledo Assembly in Ohio
- UAW Local 900 at Ford Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Michigan.
Only the final assembly and paint workers were called to strike at the Ford plant.
