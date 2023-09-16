Becoming cloudier with low rain chances today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out just a few degrees warmer this morning than we’ve started the past few mornings, that being the lower 50s and upper 40s. A few middle 40s have snuck into our northern areas as well. Temperatures will make a short-lived return to the lower 70s this afternoon for just about everyone.

This morning will start partly sunny to even mostly sunny for much of the area before gradually filling in with cloud cover through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon. As this happens, we will eventually transition to mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of your Saturday and then for much of Sunday.

As for rain chances -- don’t worry too much about changing any plans as most of the area will spend Saturday entirely dry, as rain chances will be rather low. Rain chances will be best during the evening, and even then only for northern and central Mid-Michigan, and even then these showers should be very light. Any accumulations are likely to be around or less than 0.05″. This is for the daylight period.

For our time after dark, we should see some increasing coverage of rain showers over Mid-Michigan as our storm system briefly strengthens. These showers may be more numerous and even slightly stronger leading to a few downpours.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

For Sunday, our best chance for continued showers will be during the morning hours. Folks from the Thumb, over through the Tri-Cities and down into the Flint area will have a chance for showers Sunday. A few more slightly heavier downpours will be possible, but accumulations should remain at less than 0.10″.

Showers will be most likely during the morning, but additional lingering showers will be possible for the remainder of the day evening possibly through early Monday.

Clouds remain in place for just about the entire day. Showers and heavy clouds hold high temperatures in the middle 60s.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

