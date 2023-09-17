Capturing the hearts of the next generation: The Man Up event empowers fathers, sons

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a day of fun and empowerment for fathers and sons at Thompson Middle School during the Man Up: The Return community event.

The Saginaw County Fatherhood Program sponsored the fatherhood outreach event on Saturday, September 16th that included free food, games, giveaways, haircuts and massages. Several guest speakers from the community shared encouraging messages with participants.

“It is important that men be involved in young people’s lives today,” said Brian Pruitt, Founder of Power of Dad and one of the guest speakers. “We are the voice that they need, and when that our voice is silence, they go and find the wrong voice typically. We want men to remain in position and we want men to remain having a voice in the next generation’s life.”

Along with Pruitt, the other speakers included the Host of Kiss 107.01 show “Straight Talk” and Pastor Kareem Bowen, American Idol Contestant and Community Organizer Charles Allen and the Executive Director of Saginaw Community Action Committee Hurley Coleman III.

