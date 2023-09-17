Capturing the hearts of the next generation: The Man Up event empowers fathers, sons

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By WNEM Digital and Rebecca Sweeney
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a day of fun and empowerment for fathers and sons at Thompson Middle School during the Man Up: The Return community event.

The Saginaw County Fatherhood Program sponsored the fatherhood outreach event on Saturday, September 16th that included free food, games, giveaways, haircuts and massages. Several guest speakers from the community shared encouraging messages with participants.

“It is important that men be involved in young people’s lives today,” said Brian Pruitt, Founder of Power of Dad and one of the guest speakers.  “We are the voice that they need, and when that our voice is silence, they go and find the wrong voice typically. We want men to remain in position and we want men to remain having a voice in the next generation’s life.”

Along with Pruitt, the other speakers included the Host of Kiss 107.01 show “Straight Talk” and Pastor Kareem Bowen, American Idol Contestant and Community Organizer Charles Allen and the Executive Director of Saginaw Community Action Committee Hurley Coleman III.

Read next:
‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering
Cullen and Harvey
New addiction recovery house opens in Saginaw
New addiction recovery house opens in Saginaw
Grant applications wanted for veteran homelessness solutions
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Rage room opens in Birch Run
Anger Management Rage Room

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old Rose City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase...
Man dies by suicide after high-speed chase with police, sheriff says
Police: 21-year-old Saginaw man shot, killed
Friday Night Lights
Scores for Friday Night Lights games
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Zachary White
Davison man charged for threatening UAW President, prosecutor says

Latest News

A woman plays pickleball at the first-ever Hearts and Paddles event hosted by the Pulse3...
First-ever “Hearts and Paddles” introduces mid-Michigan to pickleball
Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 16
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Saturday morning, Sept. 16
Friday Night Lights
Vote for TV5′s week 5 Game of the Week