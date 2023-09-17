A few showers, cloudy today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting Sunday warmer than any other day in the last week with middle-upper 50s. Those temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 60s and possible even a couple lower 70s this afternoon.

Skies are likely to remain cloudy for most of our daylight hours before some gradually clearing skies later this evening for parts of the area. A few light showers will be possible, mainly south of the Saginaw Bay, at times this afternoon but overall dry conditions are possible. I don’t expect any showers to be much of an issue today.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Temperatures cool off a little more than last night under clearer skies tonight. Lows in the middle-upper 40s to lower 50s are expected across Mid-Michigan. Skies will gradually clear out this evening outside of some lingering clouds and a few sprinkles near the Saginaw Valley.

A few more light showers may exist tomorrow, mostly confined to the Thumb. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, only reaching the middle-upper 60s. Clouds will be less numerous in Mid-Michigan skies tomorrow but we will be more sunshine by Tuesday.

