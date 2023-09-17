First-ever “Hearts and Paddles” introduces mid-Michigan to pickleball

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Participants of the the first-ever Hearts and Paddles event got a chance to learn how to play pickleball while getting critical health resources.

On Saturday, September 16, beginner, intermediate and advanced players were able to compete in men’s and women’s double matches at Garber Tennis Court. Teaching courts were also available to beginners to learn the tips and tricks to the trending sport.

“We have a huge obesity problem in Saginaw and in Michigan,” said Steve Vance, Director of Pulse3 Endowment for Community Cardiovascular Health at Central Michigan University. “Pickleball is an opportunity of those of all ages to get out and move. It’s social and it’s physical, and we really want to introduce people to it.”

Vance said Pulse3 Endowment decided to host the pickleball event because the organization wanted to address primary prevention teaching people about exercise, nutrition, and health maintenance. During the tournament, the organization held a health expo allow people to get their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol checked. Flu shots were also available.

The Pulse3 Foundation was founded in 2013. The organization moved to the Central Michigan University College of Medicine in 2022.

