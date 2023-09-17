Local animal shelter holding calendar fundraiser

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Humane Society of Midland County is accepting photo entries for those who want their pet to be part of the shelter’s 2024 calendar.

The Humane Society of Midland is looking for photos of your pets to put into their 2024 calendar.

Entries are accepted through Monday, Sept. 25, and voting will begin the following day, the shelter said, adding supporters can raise funds for the shelter by voting for their favorite pet photos.

Whoever wins first prize in the contest will have their pet featured on the cover of the calendar, the shelter said.

The second prize winner will be allowed to choose the month in which their pet will be featured, and the winners of the third through the 13th prizes will all have their pets featured on a month in the calendar.

The person who wins the 14th prize will have their pet featured on the back of the calendar, the shelter said.

The shelter said photos should include pets only, no humans. They also said horizontal photos will work the best, and photos should be clear, bright, and free of watermarks.

The Humane Society of Midland County said all proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the animals in their care and their life-saving programs.

Click here to enter your pet into the contest or to learn more about it.

Read next:
Rage room opens in Birch Run
Anger Management Rage Room
First-ever “Hearts and Paddles” introduces mid-Michigan to pickleball
A woman plays pickleball at the first-ever Hearts and Paddles event hosted by the Pulse3...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
UAW Strike
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old Rose City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase...
Man dies by suicide after high-speed chase with police, sheriff says
Friday Night Lights
Vote for TV5′s week 5 Game of the Week
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
8-year-old Cullen Chevalier died in a house fire in Bay City on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering
Friday Night Lights
Scores for Friday Night Lights games

Latest News

MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
MSP helicopter assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists boater rescue
It was a day of fun and empowerment for fathers and sons at Thompson Middle School during the...
Capturing the hearts of the next generation: The Man Up event empowers fathers, sons
Participants of the the first-ever Hearts and Paddles event got a chance to learn how to play...
First-ever “Hearts and Paddles” introduces mid-Michigan to pickleball