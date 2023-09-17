Local animal shelter holding calendar fundraiser

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Humane Society of Midland County is accepting photo entries for those who want their pet to be part of the shelter’s 2024 calendar.

Entries are accepted through Monday, Sept. 25, and voting will begin the following day, the shelter said, adding supporters can raise funds for the shelter by voting for their favorite pet photos.

Whoever wins first prize in the contest will have their pet featured on the cover of the calendar, the shelter said.

The second prize winner will be allowed to choose the month in which their pet will be featured, and the winners of the third through the 13th prizes will all have their pets featured on a month in the calendar.

The person who wins the 14th prize will have their pet featured on the back of the calendar, the shelter said.

The shelter said photos should include pets only, no humans. They also said horizontal photos will work the best, and photos should be clear, bright, and free of watermarks.

The Humane Society of Midland County said all proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the animals in their care and their life-saving programs.

Click here to enter your pet into the contest or to learn more about it.

