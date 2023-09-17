Michigan has slow start, finished strong in victory over Bowling Green
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan was under the Lights at Michigan Stadium against Bowling Green.
First play of the game for the Wolverines, Blake Corum makes a pair of cuts and was off to the races for a 54-yard gain.
Three plays later, Corum pushes his way in for a touchdown to make it 7-0 Michigan. He would have two on the night.
J.J. McCarthy has had a hot start to the season, but would make several mistakes in this game with three interception.
Michigan’s Quinten Johnson would step up thought with a impressive toe tap interception to get the Wolverines the ball back.
In the second half, McCarthy would get his second touchdown of the night off a flea-flicker to Cornelius Johnson down field who makes a incredible juggling catch for a 50-yard touchdown.
Michigan would go on to win it 31-6.
