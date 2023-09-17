Washington showcases offense in runaway win against MSU

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Head Coach Mel Tucker was suspended on Sunday, which meant that interim head coach Harlon Barnett would have the tall task of taking on eighth ranked Washington.

Mark Dantonio on the sidelines helping out the Spartans this evening.

The Huskies offense clicking in this one, the give is to former MSU player Germie Bernard, he’s in for the touchdown, it’s 7-0.

Michigan State looking to answer but Noah Kim’s pass is picked off by Mishael Powell, excellent defensive play and Washington would cash in the turnover.

Michael Penix Jr. with the play action, he connects with Jack Westover, he muscles his way in, it’s 14-0.

And when it rains, it pours, Penix Jr. slings this pass across the middle it’s tipped, but goes right into the hands of Ja’Lynn Polk, he shows off his speed, breaks a tackle and dives in for the touchdown. Washington scored two more times before half to make it 35-0 at the break.

Second half, the Spartans not giving up, Jordan Hall makes a big time hit to make the stop inside the five to force a field goal.

But MSU’s offense just wasn’t able to gain any traction tonight. Kim finished 12 for 31 with just 136 yards, the Spartans rushed for a total of 53 yards.

As Washington takes down Michigan State this evening, 41-7.

Michigan State gave up 713 total yards of offense which is a program record. The Spartans will look to get back on track next Saturday when they open Big Ten play in East Lansing against Maryland.

