11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An 11-year-old boy was shot while he was riding his bicycle in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 near 5th Street and Lapeer Avenue.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment at a local hospital, MSP said.

No one else was injured and no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

