18-year-old dies in shooting, man in custody

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting and a 31-year-old man is in custody.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m., police responded to a house in the 600 block of W. Marengo Avenue in Flint for a report of a shooting.

Michigan State Police said the preliminary investigation indicated an 18-year-old Flint man was shot outside the house during an altercation.

A 31-year-old Flint man is in custody, MSP said.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper Frank Bayly at 810-237-6919.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, on the P3TIPS mobile app, or on its website.

