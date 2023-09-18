Activists support bills to protect against armed domestic violence abusers

A call to action across the state on legislation that would help protect domestic violence survivors from armed abusers.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A call to action across the state on legislation that would help protect domestic violence survivors from armed abusers.

Faith leaders, survivors, and family members are calling for the passage of a set of bills which would prevent people convicted of domestic violence crimes from owning a gun for eight years following their conviction.

Organizers said in the state of Michigan, domestic abusers kill 50 women and 20 children with a gun every year.

State Rep. Amos O’Neal is sponsoring the bill. He said the legislation is not intended to impede on anyone’s rights.

“When you look around the country, we’re American, we have some of the highest rates of murder due to domestic violence. So what can we do? We can make action to support and protect our families, our communities to make them safer,” he said.

Two mothers, Tamara Tucker and Stacy Washington, who lost their daughters to domestic violence also spoke out. They’re hopeful recently passed laws will pave the way for more gun control legislation in hopes of saving vulnerable lives.

“Our daughters didn’t die in vain,” said Tucker.

Washington also shared her thoughts.

“I do feel there is a shift, especially with the red flag [laws.] It will help a lot of women and men who are dealing with different situations that would possibly occur,” Washington said.

Call to action rallies were also held today in Lansing, Royal Oak, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Detroit.

