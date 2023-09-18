Auto parts supplier sends WARN notice about layoffs

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – CIE Newcor, an auto parts supplier, sent a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) to the state saying it could be laying off employees due to the UAW strike.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, CIE Newcor sent a WARN notice to the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity stating that they could be laying off almost 300 employees at different locations in mid-Michigan effective Oct. 2.

The WARN notice said the following sites could be affected:

CIE Newcor, FEIN 38-065770: 1021 N. Shiawassee, Corunna, MI 48817

Machine Tool & Gear, Inc. Plant 1, FEIN 45-0497063: 1021 N. Shiawassee, Corunna, MI 48817

Machine Tool & Gear, Inc. Plant 2, FEIN 45-0497063: 401 S. Chestnut, Owosso, MI 48867

Rochester Gear, Inc., FEIN 38-2379349: 9900 Main Street, Clifford, MI 48727

The job titles of positions and numbers of affected employees are as follows:

Machine Operators (151)

Janitor (6)

Tool Crib Attendant (6)

Truck Driver (2)

Team Leader (20)

Hi-Lo Drivers (18)

Quality Department (32)

Heat Treat Department (9)

Manufacturing Tech (22)

Team Facilitator (12)

PM Specialist (3)

Maintenance (12)

CIE Newcor said if there are layoffs, they are expected to be temporary, adding the temporary closure of facilities could be possible, but that will be determined by the length of the UAW strike.

