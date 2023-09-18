Avoiding a ‘tripledemic’: experts encouraging vaccinations for everyone

By Marz Anderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As fall moves in, so does colder weather which will drive more people inside leading to the possibility of more COVID-19 infections.

According to the State of Michigan, there has been a 44% increase in COVID cases throughout the state over the past month. Dr. Tressa Gardner of McClaren Health says the hospital has seen an uptick.

“We don’t have a true pattern of covid but it’s developing,” said Gardner.

A big indicator of an outbreak is an increase in hospital admissions.

“Like most respiratory illness, they’re going to get worse in the winter or the cooler months and as people go inside they’re going to get more prevalent.”

The CDC reports 63% of Michiganders have received a second dose of the COVID vaccine but covid isn’t the only illness that looks to spread as people head indoors to for the winter.

Experts expect to see an increase in RSV and flu infections in the coming weeks, but it can be hard to tell which illness it could be.

“They all look very similar in their presentation, cough, fever, flu-like symptomology.”

The FDA approved two COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna which look to target new variants and are now recommended for those 6 months and older and are currently available.

“The CDC is recommending our populations that are at higher risk such as out elderly population get their vaccine updated for COVID.”

Gardner says your flu shot can be taken with a COVID or RSV vaccine which is now approved for pregnant women and those over 60.

Patients are encouraged to talk with their doctor about the best options. But everyone is encouraged to be vaccinated in September or October.

