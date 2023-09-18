Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A body washed ashore Big Charity Island in Arenac County on Sunday.

It was recovered by law enforcement and medical personnel.

The Arenac County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, the Arenac County Chief Medical examiner, and others responded to island about noon on Sunday, Sept. 18 after the body washed ashore.

Personnel recovered the body and it appears to be an accidental drowning death, the sheriff’s office said, adding an autopsy will be conducted later in the week.

The sheriff’s office said the 45-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

