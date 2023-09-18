CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV crashes into patrol car injuring 4

A Michigan State Police trooper was nearly killed in a crash on Sunday, Sept. 17.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were injured after a SUV crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol car Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 on southbound Southfield near Fenkell in Detroit.

A MSP trooper was outside of the vehicle responding to a traffic stop at the time of the crash.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to go airborne and hit the trooper along with two people involved in the original traffic stop, MSP said, adding the driver of the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The two people and the driver suffered non-critical injuries and were taken to a hospital, MSP said, adding the driver was belligerent and uncooperative with police.

Police believe the driver was impaired.

The trooper was also taken to a hospital for injuries. He has no indication of broken bones but may have a torn tendon and road rash from being dragged during the crash, MSP said.

“Here is another driver, possibly impaired, driving at a high rate of speed. It puts all of us in danger and is preventable. We are extremely lucky that this crash did not end up much worse. Just slow down and don’t drive impaired. It is that easy,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Read next:
The UAW strike could cause a rippling effect on the local and national economy
People lined up along Stickney Ave. Sept. 15 for the first day of the UAW strike.
Michigan State plans to dig into source of leak in Mel Tucker investigation
Mel Tucker
Local animal shelter holding calendar fundraiser
Humane Society of Midland County
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
A 60-year-old Rose City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase...
Man dies by suicide after high-speed chase with police, sheriff says
File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
Humane Society of Midland County
Local animal shelter holding calendar fundraiser
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
Eastbound US-10 to Southbound I-75 ramp closed for construction
A Michigan State Police trooper was nearly killed in a crash on Sunday, Sept. 17.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: MSP trooper nearly killed in crash
Mel Tucker
Michigan State plans to dig into source of leak in Mel Tucker investigation
UAW members are on day four of strikes against the Big Three. Negotiations are expected to...
UAW members enter fourth day of strike