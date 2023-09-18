CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV crashes into patrol car injuring 4

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were injured after a SUV crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol car Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 on southbound Southfield near Fenkell in Detroit.

A MSP trooper was outside of the vehicle responding to a traffic stop at the time of the crash.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to go airborne and hit the trooper along with two people involved in the original traffic stop, MSP said, adding the driver of the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The two people and the driver suffered non-critical injuries and were taken to a hospital, MSP said, adding the driver was belligerent and uncooperative with police.

Police believe the driver was impaired.

The trooper was also taken to a hospital for injuries. He has no indication of broken bones but may have a torn tendon and road rash from being dragged during the crash, MSP said.

“Here is another driver, possibly impaired, driving at a high rate of speed. It puts all of us in danger and is preventable. We are extremely lucky that this crash did not end up much worse. Just slow down and don’t drive impaired. It is that easy,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.