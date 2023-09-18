Eastbound US-10 to Southbound I-75 ramp closed for construction

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Eastbound US-10 to the Southbound I-75 ramp in Bay County is closed due to construction.

The ramp is expected to remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to follow the posted detours at M-13 and M-84.

Stay up to date with road closures here.

