Few showers east Monday, otherwise quiet weather ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last full week of summer will hold weather that’s a little bit warmer than last week! If you have any plans to be outdoors through this week, the weather will certainly be drier and more cooperative than last week. The one outlier for the entire week is really just today where temperatures only reach into the upper 60s. This will keep that early-fall feel before above-average temperatures move in.

Today

As you head out to the bus stops or get going on your morning commute, no weather issues are expected. You’ll just want a light jacket with temperatures starting off right around 50 degrees. Today will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky, especially more mostly cloudy during the afternoon in response to daytime heating. The north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will allow a few isolated showers to form over the Thumb, otherwise the rest of Mid-Michigan will remain dry with the partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Monday sees a few spotty showers in the Thumb (WNEM)

With more clouds and the northerly wind flow, we’re going to stay slightly cooler today with a high of 67 degrees. The average high temperature today is 73 degrees so we’ll be a little bit short of average.

Monday is seeing highs in the upper 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight leading to a chance of patchy fog, but we could even see patchy frost up north. This is as lows fall to around 46 degrees with a calm wind, while our northwestern counties fall to 38 to 39 degrees. If you live near Houghton Lake and West Branch, you might want to cover up or bring in any flowers you want to protect!

Monday night will have lows in the middle 40s, though our northwestern counties fall into the upper 30s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies are going to stick around with a high of 70 degrees, and this is where we start to see temperatures making that climb to above-average territory. This will be helped by a southwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph. Most of the clouds on Tuesday will be in response to daytime heating, we expect this to be a very similar day to Friday last week.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

For a look at those warming temperatures, head over to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.