Lions rally late but fall in overtime to Seattle

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lions welcomed the Seahawks to town for their highly anticipated 2023 home opener!

After falling behind early, the Lions responded with two touchdowns. Jared Goff connected with Josh Reynolds for a 22-yard TD. That touchdown gave Goff the franchise record for most consecutive home games with a TD pass with 14. He then would find Kalif Raymond on a flea flicker to give Detroit a 14-7 lead.

After Seattle scored to make it 14 all in the third quarter, David Montgomery ran in a four yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

The Seahawks would score 17 straight points including a pick six that would end Goff’s passing streak at 383 throws without an interception. He’s in the record books now ranking third for most pass attempts without an interception in NFL History.

With 8:04 in the fourth quarter Seattle led 31-21. The Lions would rally late. Goff connected with Reynolds again to make it a 31-28 game with 3:08 remaining in regulation.

After a Detroit stop, Riley Patterson drilled a 38-yard field goal to send the game to overtime tied at 31.

The Seahawks won the toss and took full advantage. Seattle went down the field and finished the drive and game with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett.

The Lions fall 37-31 in overtime and will host Atlanta next Sunday at Ford Field.

