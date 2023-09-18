M-30 reduced to 1 lane for resurfacing

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - M-30 is being reduced to one lane to resurface four miles of the road.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), a $1.2 million investment was made to resurface M-30 to M-46 in Saginaw and Gratiot counties.

The road was reduced to one lane with traffic regulators on Monday, Sept. 18. MDOT said M-30 is expected to be fully reopened by Friday, Nov. 10.

MDOT said the road work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road.

Read next:
Eastbound US-10 to Southbound I-75 ramp closed for construction
There is a traffic alert.
11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say
Toledo police lights
Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.
Law enforcement recovered a body from Big Charity Island.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV crashes into patrol car injuring 4
Four people were injured after a SUV crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
A 60-year-old Rose City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase...
Man dies by suicide after high-speed chase with police, sheriff says
File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
Humane Society of Midland County
Local animal shelter holding calendar fundraiser
8-year-old Cullen Chevalier died in a house fire in Bay City on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering

Latest News

Two people killed in Flint Twp. apartment shooting
Michael Cecchini, former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety, was arraigned on...
Trial scheduled for former public safety director charged with assault
11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say
Law enforcement recovered a body from Big Charity Island.
Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.