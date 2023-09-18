M-30 reduced to 1 lane for resurfacing

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - M-30 is being reduced to one lane to resurface four miles of the road.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), a $1.2 million investment was made to resurface M-30 to M-46 in Saginaw and Gratiot counties.

The road was reduced to one lane with traffic regulators on Monday, Sept. 18. MDOT said M-30 is expected to be fully reopened by Friday, Nov. 10.

MDOT said the road work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road.

