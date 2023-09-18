Man arraigned for allegedly shooting at Michigan State Police cars, lighting them on fire

By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say that a man has been arraigned in court after he shot at Michigan State Police cars in the Upper Peninsula. The man is also accused of setting MSP cars on fire.

30-year-old James Kamal Itani from Orlando, Florida, has been charged with multiple felonies, including one count of terrorism, one count of third-degree arson, 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and multiple weapons violations.

Police say Itani shot at multiple cars and set them on fire at the Sault Ste. Marie MSP post earlier this month.

He is held on a $5 million bond.

