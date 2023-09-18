Monday, Sept. 18, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday! Hope the weekend was kind to you. Before you get your day started, here are five stories we put together you should know.

1. Flint UAW Local 598 showed solidarity on Sunday in a photo shared to Facebook. Members, who currently aren’t on strike, held strike signs in a show of support to members who are striking and national negotiators. On the fourth day of the strike, talks are set to continue with one of the Big Three today.

2. A call to action on legislation to help protect domestic violence survivors from armed abusers. This morning at 11 a.m., Saginaw Rep. Amos O’Neal, lead sponsor on the house bill, will hold a press conference with several groups at 11 a.m. to discuss the bill. Here’s more info on the bill.

3. Delta College and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) talent action team expected to announce a new state-of-the-art training program to respond to the state’s need for technicians and engineers for semiconductors. Stick with TV5 for coverage.

4. Flu and COVID-19 shots have been updated at health departments and pharmacies. Midland Senior Services is now offering them to anyone 65-and-older. You do not need an appointment. You are asked to bring your insurance and COVID-19 cards. Here is the schedule.

5. The Shiawassee Education Service District is hosting an open house today for a new college and career readiness center. The open house will reveal what programs will be available. The new center comes from a millage passed last August. It’s at 201 E. Washington Ave. in Vernon at 4 p.m.

Have a great day ahead! Check out WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.