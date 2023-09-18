MSU gives Mel Tucker notice of intent for termination

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Alan Haller, announced Mel Tucker has been given a notice of intent for termination.

The statement on Tucker’s employment status was released on Monday afternoon, Sept. 18.

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause,” said Haller. “This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.”

Tucker was previously suspended from his position as MSU’s head football coach after allegations surfaced that during a phone call, he sexually harassed rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy.

“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue,” Haller said.

An investigation into Tracy’s complaint is ongoing, and a hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5.

