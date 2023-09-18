New Delta College program trains students for industries of tomorrow

Delta College and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have teamed up to create state-of-the-art semiconductor training programs.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
“Delta’s goal is to be one of the leading institutions in America, ensuring education leads to better lives for all. And our semiconductor programming in response to the anticipated workforce needs is aligned with that mission,” said Delta College President Michael Gavin.

Gavin was speaking about the school’s new training programs to meet Michigan’s increased demand for skilled technicians and engineering professionals in the semiconductor industry.

The programs, made possible by a $530,000 investment, will offer opportunities for a career credential, one-year certificate, associate degree, or further education at participating four-year schools.

“Delta College will begin offering a pre-engineering path to align with partner institutions including Central Michigan University, Michigan State, and Saginaw Valley,” said Christopher Rishko, the talent solutions director for MEDC.

Hemlock Semiconductor and SK Siltron CSS are two of the workforces and employers who are partnering with Delta College’s expanded semiconductor curriculum.

“Today’s announcement by MEDC and Delta College is just one example of the many ways SK is working to ensure that the U.S. workforce has the skills necessary to transition to technologies and industries of tomorrow,” said Keida Ackerman, the director of state and local government affairs and community engagement for SK Siltron.

AB Ghosh, the chairman and CEO of Hemlock Semiconductor, said they are creating a foundation for the future of the industry.

“To be successful, we need a long-term vision and a commitment to building the vital industries here at home over the next 30 to 40 years. And that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Ghosh said. “Together we’re creating an educational foundation that will strengthen the talent pipeline for Michigan’s emerging semiconductor industry.”

The program is scheduled to launch in December, and Delta College plans to serve 100 of these students next year.

