Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend

A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded her boyfriend. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFTS) - A 14-year-old boy from Florida is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and critically wounded her boyfriend.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Riverview, a neighborhood about 16 miles east of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister described the scene as “one that nightmares are made of.” He says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, shot her boyfriend five times and attempted to shoot his older brother.

When deputies arrived, Chronister says the teen then held the gun to his own head several times.

“They come into contact with this young male and immediately begin to de-escalate the situation,” the sheriff said.

After 16 minutes of negotiations and the use of a 40-millimeter launcher projectile, a less lethal form of gaining compliance, Chronister says the teen was taken into custody.

“This family’s lives have been changed forever. They lost a mother. This mother’s life is over, and when I tell you that this is one of nightmares, this is heartbreaking,” Chronister said.

The mother’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition and is sedated. The older brother was not hurt.

There are reports the mother and her boyfriend were arguing before the teen allegedly opened fire.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
A 60-year-old Rose City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase...
Man dies by suicide after high-speed chase with police, sheriff says
File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
8-year-old Cullen Chevalier died in a house fire in Bay City on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering

Latest News

Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.
Hurricane Nigel to become a major hurricane this week, forecasters say
Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
4 of 9 juveniles who escaped from Pennsylvania detention center are in custody, state police say
FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin
A Florida teenager is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his mother and wounded...
Teen arrested after allegedly killing mother, shooting her boyfriend