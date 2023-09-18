Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill

After a historic run last season that saw the Merrill Vandals go to the state championship game, this season will have an asterisk over it.
By Trae Harris and Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - After a historic run last season that saw the Merrill Vandals go to the state championship game, this season will have an asterisk over it.

Due to something that happened over the summer involving students and a toy gun, two schools - Montabella and Vestaburg - forfeited their games against Merrill.

Merrill’s Superintendent Gwen Glazier told TV5 what has unfolded since the incident at football camp.

“We had the students come and take culpability for their actions and we followed through with consequences that were appropriate through our policy and our handbook,” Glazier said.

Consequences for an incident that happened in July.

Merrill and Montabella High Schools were attending a combined football camp in Merrill when two players from Merrill were said to have shot three Montabella players with a water pellet gun.

The circumstances are unknown and although actions were taken immediately once the incident happened, the concerns remained.

“From the very beginning have followed through on all of the protocol that needed to take place,” Glazier said. “Kids do make mistakes and we do follow through with the consequences and guiding them to make better decisions.”

Putting an emphasis on guidance, Merrill High School is looking at feedback they’ve received on their football season so far.

“We are now in week four into the season and we’ve had very positive feedback from officials, from the other teams, from the coaches, and the other communities,” Glazier said,

Glazier is continuing talks with Montabella High School to try to grow a relationship and would like to reassure them, and everyone, that safety and sportsmanship have always been of the highest importance to them.

“All of our sports teams work hard to foster good sportsmanship and I think Montabella would see that if they were... if they play us this week,” she said.

TV5 reached out to the Montabella School District for comment, but they declined.

Read next:
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges
39-year-old James Kamal Itani
Activists support bills to protect against armed domestic violence abusers
A call to action across the state on legislation that would help protect domestic violence...
Auto parts supplier sends WARN notice about layoffs
UAW
MSU gives Mel Tucker notice of intent for termination
Mel Tucker

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
A 60-year-old Rose City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase...
Man dies by suicide after high-speed chase with police, sheriff says
File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
Four people were injured after a SUV crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV crashes into patrol car injuring 4
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Latest News

m-30
M-30 reduced to 1 lane for resurfacing
Traffic Alert
Eastbound US-10 to Southbound I-75 ramp closed for construction
Michael Cecchini
Trial scheduled for former public safety director charged with assault
After a historic run last season that saw the Merrill Vandals go to the state championship...
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill