Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - After a historic run last season that saw the Merrill Vandals go to the state championship game, this season will have an asterisk over it.

Due to something that happened over the summer involving students and a toy gun, two schools - Montabella and Vestaburg - forfeited their games against Merrill.

Merrill’s Superintendent Gwen Glazier told TV5 what has unfolded since the incident at football camp.

“We had the students come and take culpability for their actions and we followed through with consequences that were appropriate through our policy and our handbook,” Glazier said.

Consequences for an incident that happened in July.

Merrill and Montabella High Schools were attending a combined football camp in Merrill when two players from Merrill were said to have shot three Montabella players with a water pellet gun.

The circumstances are unknown and although actions were taken immediately once the incident happened, the concerns remained.

“From the very beginning have followed through on all of the protocol that needed to take place,” Glazier said. “Kids do make mistakes and we do follow through with the consequences and guiding them to make better decisions.”

Putting an emphasis on guidance, Merrill High School is looking at feedback they’ve received on their football season so far.

“We are now in week four into the season and we’ve had very positive feedback from officials, from the other teams, from the coaches, and the other communities,” Glazier said,

Glazier is continuing talks with Montabella High School to try to grow a relationship and would like to reassure them, and everyone, that safety and sportsmanship have always been of the highest importance to them.

“All of our sports teams work hard to foster good sportsmanship and I think Montabella would see that if they were... if they play us this week,” she said.

TV5 reached out to the Montabella School District for comment, but they declined.

