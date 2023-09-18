Trial scheduled for former public safety director charged with assault

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The trial has been scheduled for the former Bay City Public Safety Director who has been charged with assault.

The charges stem from an altercation Michael Cecchini had with an 18-year-old man in September 2022.

Related: Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety director, man

The altercation started when Cecchini got into a verbal argument with the man.

Cecchini was upset with the man because he thought the man was disturbing the peace. The man was part of a group riding Bird scooters in the area and allegedly making some noise.

In video of the altercation, Cecchini appears to jab the man with his flashlight. The man told Cecchini that he hit him with a flashlight and told him that was battery and asked a bystander to call the cops.

Cecchini responded with, “Chief of police. Call the cops.”

Later in the video, Cecchini admitted to hitting the man with a flashlight and said he did it because he felt threatened.

Cecchini was placed on administrative leave shortly after the video was posted on social media. He retired from his position shortly after.

On Jan. 26, Cecchini pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Related: Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty on assault charges

Cecchini will go to trial on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Read next:
M-30 reduced to 1 lane for resurfacing
Michigan Department of Transportation
11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say
Toledo police lights
Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.
Law enforcement recovered a body from Big Charity Island.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SUV crashes into patrol car injuring 4
Four people were injured after a SUV crashed into the back of a Michigan State Police patrol...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP Aviation assists in boater rescue
MSP chopper assists in boater rescue
A 60-year-old Rose City man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed chase...
Man dies by suicide after high-speed chase with police, sheriff says
File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
Humane Society of Midland County
Local animal shelter holding calendar fundraiser
8-year-old Cullen Chevalier died in a house fire in Bay City on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
‘It’s so sad’: Family loses son in house fire, other son recovering

Latest News

Two people killed in Flint Twp. apartment shooting
Michigan Department of Transportation
M-30 reduced to 1 lane for resurfacing
11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say
Law enforcement recovered a body from Big Charity Island.
Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.