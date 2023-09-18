Trial scheduled for former public safety director charged with assault

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The trial has been scheduled for the former Bay City Public Safety Director who has been charged with assault.

The charges stem from an altercation Michael Cecchini had with an 18-year-old man in September 2022.

The altercation started when Cecchini got into a verbal argument with the man.

Cecchini was upset with the man because he thought the man was disturbing the peace. The man was part of a group riding Bird scooters in the area and allegedly making some noise.

In video of the altercation, Cecchini appears to jab the man with his flashlight. The man told Cecchini that he hit him with a flashlight and told him that was battery and asked a bystander to call the cops.

Cecchini responded with, “Chief of police. Call the cops.”

Later in the video, Cecchini admitted to hitting the man with a flashlight and said he did it because he felt threatened.

Cecchini was placed on administrative leave shortly after the video was posted on social media. He retired from his position shortly after.

On Jan. 26, Cecchini pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Cecchini will go to trial on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

