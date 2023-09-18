Two people killed in Flint Twp. apartment shooting

FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a Flint Township apartment.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Sunridge Apartments in Flint Township.

Police responded to the scene for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two people dead inside the apartment with gunshot wounds, the Flint Township Police Department said.

They have been identified as 30-year-old Shanequa Fields and 26-year-old Jess Brown, both from Flint Township.

Police believe the two were dating at the time of the incident.

Police said there does not appear to be any threat to the public and there are no suspects outstanding.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Flint Township Police Det. Minto at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

