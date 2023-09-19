11 Michigan schools given National Blue Ribbon School Status

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple schools in Michigan were named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

11 Michigan schools are among 353 schools nationwide that received recognition for 2023. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a National Blue Ribbon School designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among specific student groups on assessments.

“Positive things are happening in schools across Michigan—from the Upper Peninsula to the Lower Peninsula,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “It’s exciting to see that schools are setting high standards and reaching greater heights. The educators, teachers, and families at these schools and the communities that they represent can take tremendous pride in what they are accomplishing.”

The Michigan schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Byron Center – Cross Creek Charter Academy, Cross Creek Charter Academy.

Caledonia – Caledonia Elementary School, Caledonia Community Schools.

Canton – Gallimore Elementary School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.

Dorr – Dorr Elementary School, Wayland Union Schools.

Grand Blanc – Myers Elementary School, Grand Blanc Community Schools.

Grand Haven – Robinson Elementary School, Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Houghton – Houghton Elementary School, Houghton-Portage Township Schools.

Norway – Norway Elementary School, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools.

Pewamo – Pewamo-Westphalia Elementary School, Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools.

Stevensville – Roosevelt Elementary School, Lakeshore School District.

Troy – Schroeder Elementary School, Troy School District.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are selected in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, specific student group scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.