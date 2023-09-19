Bay City house catches fire, explodes

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A house in Bay City caught fire and exploded Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:10 a.m., units from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1200 block of Joseph Street for a report of a structure fire and an explosion.

When crews arrived, the house was fully involved and the resident was outside of the house, the department of public safety said, adding crews went inside and extinguished the fire.

Bay City house fire
Bay City house fire(WNEM)

Overhaul activities were conducted and crews discovered signs of an explosion, the department of public safety said.

No resident or employee injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation by the fire marshal.

