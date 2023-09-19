Fenton winery/brewery offers professional cook apprenticeship

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A new apprenticeship program is now available at a winery/brewery in Genesee County.

To meet the growing demand for skilled workers, the Fenton Winery and Brewery, in partnership with GST Michigan Works!, created the Professional Cook apprenticeship program. The program is registered with the United States Department of Labor.

“The company is looking forward to offering our employees this great training. Our apprentices will receive on-the-job training and related education through this program, which will prepare them with the skills to become highly efficient in a commercial kitchen,” said Ginny Sherrow, owner of the Fenton Winery and Brewery. “We are bringing recognition to a rewarding industry by providing our employees the opportunity to grow and advance, which will lead to long term success.”

The program was registered on June 2 and two apprentices, Lauren Fowler and Samantha Trelfa, started their three-year training program in July.

Apprentices in the program will receive 495 hours of technical instruction from Mott Community College, said GST Michigan Works!, adding they will also complete 6,000 hours of hands-on work experience at the winery/brewery.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.